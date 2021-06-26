Josephine Helen Collins, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, June, 25, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community. Mrs. Collins was born in Adrian, West Virginia, on March 24, 1929, to the late George Dewey and Lauthbury Wamsley.
On Sept. 21, 1947, she married her sweetheart, Harold Forest Collins. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2013.
Josephine was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School and a member of the Victory Fellowship Church. She worked alongside her loving husband at Jack Collins Shoes in Harrisonburg for 23 years. They owned the successful business together prior to retiring from the shoe business in 1990. She and her husband took many bus trips, visited and attended church and became regulars at Hardee's early morning social gatherings.
Mrs. Collins is survived by her son, Randolph Collins and wife, Pamela; daughters, Pamela Craig and husband, Ronnie, and Karen Tusing and husband, Steve; sisters, Jean Wamsley of Elkins, West Virginia, and Barbara Fidler of Vinton, Virginia; grandchildren, Travis Craig, Brian Tusing, Sarah Long and husband, Mark, Joshua Collins and wife, Corrie, Daniel Collins, and Lourdes Fernandas, and great-grandchildren, Tiffanie Hahn and husband, Michael, Caleb, Carter and Cameron Collins, Aiden, Taylor and Jenna Long, Ivan and Josie Mundy, Shayleigh, Jax and Dixie Tusing, Aaron and Trevor Craig, and Taylor and Charlie Poultan, as well as six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jo is preceded in death by her three brothers, Carl, Robert and James, and two sisters, Ethel Collins and Eleanor Pingley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Josephine’s name to Victory Fellowship Church P.O Box 326, Dayton, VA.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Sonny Henkel officiating. Entombment will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Bridgewater Home-Joy House for their loving care of their momma for the last six years.
