Josephine ‘Jo’ Gildersleeve Snyder
Josephine ‘Jo’ Gildersleeve Snyder, 87, of Rockingham, Va., passed away on March 3, 2023, at Willow Estates Retirement Facility.
Jo was born on April 21, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Glenn E. and Hazel Young Gildersleeve. She graduated from Harrisonburg High School and Madison College and taught elementary school English before she retired.
Jo and her husband, Gene, spent many happy days pursuing their passion of traveling, and enjoyed extensive trips to Great Britain, Europe, and China. She was also very active in the Wayland Woman’s Club and the Harrisonburg Elks Club, and supported many local charities that benefited animal rescue and families in need. Jo’s true passion was Asbury United Methodist Church--she played in the handbell choir, attended Sunday school, Bible study and church services regularly, and truly loved her Just Older Youth (JOY) group.
Jo is survived by her daughter, Tracy Robison, and grandson, Steven, both of Virginia Beach; and her son, Craig, of Philadelphia. She is also survived by the many friends who were fortunate to be touched by her life.
Jo was preceded in death by Gene, who passed away Feb. 19, 2017.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodbine Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at their home at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Arrangements are being made by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.