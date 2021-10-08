Josephine "Jo" Rinaca, 89, of McGaheysville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Oak Lea, VMRC Harrisonburg Va.
She was born Nov. 13, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Milton and Louise Wilson Wells. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Rinaca, and her son, James M. Rinaca.
Most of her life was spent in Shenandoah, Va. She and her husband moved to Massanutten Resort some 20 years ago. Her first formal work was with the Shenandoah Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. She also worked at several physician and dental offices in Shenandoah. She was a substitute teacher at both Shenandoah and Grove Hill Elementary schools, was a teller at Bank of America and worked several part-time jobs on both golf courses at Massanutten Resort.
She is survived by her son, Jay Rinaca and wife, Natalie, of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Wade (Natalee) Rinaca, Alison Rinaca Snoddy (Scott), Abby Rinaca Sowers (Jay) and Kelli Rinaca Jones (Jake); great-grandchildren, Adison Caton, Samuel and Carter Rinaca, Davis and Anna James Snoddy and Hannah Sowers; sister, Ann Jordan (Freddie) of Cayce, S.C.; and her daughter-in-law, Diane Gray Rinaca of Richmond.
Jo loved golf and enjoyed her last 20 plus years at her home in Massanutten where she found lifelong friends, especially with the ladies golfing group. She always loved to walk her dog in the community and enjoyed the friendship of her many friends and family.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Kam Stabler officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to her church near her home, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Gary Breeden, 267 Historic Lane, Mineral, VA 22317 or the Shenandoah Library, 418 South 3rd St., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
