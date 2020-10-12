Josephine Marie “Momma Jo” Moomau, 82, of Weyers Cave, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Moomau was born March 17, 1938, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Roy Lee and Della Mae Eustler Myers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Moomau; a daughter, Debra Kay Moomau; a brother, Bob Lee Myers, and a sister, Shirley Watson.
Josephine moved to Maryland in 1970 and returned to the Valley in Weyers Cave in 1990. She worked at DEQ for 12 years in housekeeping and was a manager of the morning grill at Joy Food Grill. She was a member of Weyers Cave United Methodist Church and loved bowling in the Thursday Senior League.
“Momma Jo”, so affectionately known my many, was a very fun-loving person, a definite social butterfly she was. Any who entered her home was made to feel welcome, she knew no strangers and treated everyone as family. She loved her children and all of her grandchildren very much and was happy to be with them anytime that she could. She had a passion for music, especially for Elvis Presley, Bluegrass and Gospel Music. She loved to dance, most of all 2-stepping. Momma Jo will be missed, but this isn’t goodbye, it’s just until we meet again.
She is survived by her children, Ann Marie Counts and husband, George, Karen Price and husband, Tommy, Pam Shifflett, Thomas Moomau and wife, Karen, Yvette Auville and husband, Stanley, Vicki Moomau Berg and Barry Moumaw; brother, Charles Myers; sisters, Irene Raynes, Anna Mae Corbin and Bonnie Chapman; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Dr. Rev. Fred G. Miller officiating. Interment will take place at Naked Creek Cemetery in Weyers Cave.
The family will receive friends on Oct. 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, both at the funeral home.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, face coverings are required and social distancing encouraged.
