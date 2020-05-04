Josephine S. Wampler
Josephine S. Wampler, 89, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Bridgewater Home. Mrs. Wampler was born Dec. 26, 1930, in Salem, and was a daughter of the late Horace Charles and Ruth Webster Spangler.
She was a homemaker and taught school at various times. She volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, the Brethren Disaster Relief Program and helped found The Humane Society in Johnson County, Tenn. Mrs. Wampler and her husband served as missionaries to India for 10 years. She was an artist who loved weaving and painting. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren. She was a member of Oak Grove Church of the Brethren and attended Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren in Taylors Valley, Va., and more recently Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
On Aug. 15, 1953, she married Dr. Frederick William Wampler, who passed away April 13, 2013.
Surviving are three daughters, Amanda Marie Wampler Smith and husband, Cecil “David” Smith, and Ruth Virginia Wampler, all of Mountain City, Tenn., and Rosalie Savita Wampler of Baltimore, Md.; two sisters, Mary Garrett of Prescott, Ariz., and Eleanor Brogan of Salem; her adopted brother, Jimmy Jennings; and five grandchildren, Jessica Muncy, Sarah Marie Smith, Christine Price, Gerald Seaberg and Adam Manfre.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Museum of Women in the Arts, https://nmwa.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.