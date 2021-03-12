Joshua Paul Brenneman
Joshua Paul Brenneman, 36, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from injuries sustained in a work accident.
He was born in Allentown, Pa., on Jan. 14, 1985, and was a son of Dorothy Ann (Detweiler) Brenneman of Harrisonburg and the late Timothy Bergey Brenneman.
Joshua graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School, Class of 2004. He loved the outdoors and worked as a trail builder at Dirt Artisans. He also worked as a carpenter, refinished furniture and was a gifted painter. Joshua spent many weekends volunteering with Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and Cincinnati Off Road Alliance trail building. Joshua loved everything nature and thrived outdoors. He loved hiking, mountain biking and camping and greatly appreciated the solitary beauty of mountain vistas. Family was important to him and he was a quiet and steadfast presence in family life. Joshua loved bicycling and almost always had his bike in the back of his van, ready to go for a ride whenever he had a chance.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, Ann Brenneman, are his sister, Mary Hope Brenneman and husband, Aboubacar Kaba, of Leesburg, Va., and his brother, Jacob Brenneman and wife Annalisa, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; his grandmothers, Grace Brenneman and Dorothy Detweiler; two nephews, Karfala Kaba and Timothy Kaba and two nieces, Margaret Brenneman and Irene Brenneman.
Preceding him in death are his grandfathers, Paul Brenneman and Paul Detweiler.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church with Pastor Craig Mavin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, 441 E Gay St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Cincinnati Off Road Association, PO Box 14587, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
