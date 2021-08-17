Josue Serrano Posada, 7, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Harrisonburg due to injuries from a car accident.
He was born March 30, 2014, in Virginia, and was the son of Carlos Serrano and Hellen Posada, who survive.
Josue was a loving child that enjoyed playing with his friends, catching butterflies, Lightening McQueen and spending time with his family that already miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Carlos Alexander Serrano; sister, Gisela Stephanie Posada; and numerous extended family members.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
