Joy Ellen Kisamore Michael, 80, of Mount Solon, passed away July 2, 2022, at her home. She was born July 19, 1941, in Seneca Rocks, W.Va., to the late Ervin and Cleta Mae (Vance) Kisamore.
Joy worked as a caregiver for Bridgewater Home. She was a member of the Stokesville Community Church, where she served as a substitute choir director and Sunday school teacher.
She was united in marriage on June 17, 1961, to Ernest Michael.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sisters, Mardell Ann Kisamore Botkin of Grottoes and Sharon Kay Kisamore Grim and husband, Charles, of New Market. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by six sisters and three brothers.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater with the Rev. Charles David Clinedinst officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 5, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made in Joy's name to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Legacy Hospice, 2322 Blue Stone Hills Drive, Suite 220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
