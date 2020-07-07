Joy Ellen Simon Nutter, 86, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Nutter was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Milam, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Mabel Wilson Simon and Ira Ray Simon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Conway, Nelson Ray and Vernon Simon.
Joy graduated from Franklin High School in Pendleton County, W.Va., and attended the Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
On June 29, 1953, she married her "sweetheart", Melvin "Buddy" Elwood Nutter, who survives. They were married 67 years.
After many years as a homemaker, Joy began her nursing career. Her favorite job was working in the newborn nursery at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Joy was also a longtime member of People's Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, traveling, hiking in national forests and baking.
Joy is also survived by daughter, Chandra Palmer and husband, Sam; grandchildren, Zachary Persinger and wife, Jassica, and Mitchell Palmer. Joy is also survived by her son, Stephen Nutter and wife, Michele; grandchildren, Stephen Nutter II and wife, Andrea, Hailey Nutter, Tyler Nutter, and Chloe Nutter, as well as great-grandchildren, Laura and Hope Persinger and Maks and Ashley Evelyn Nutter.
A private interment will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.