Joy Michelle Hornick, 65, a resident of Singers Glen, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Ms. Hornick was born on June 3, 1954, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late Sidney McClure and Hazel Lee Shoemaker Lam. She attended Zion Hill and Morning View Mennonite Church.
Surviving is her son, Nicholas Hornick of Singers Glen, and three sisters, Brenda Lam, Sharon Burkholder, and Gayle Head.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Hornick, was preceded in death by two brothers, Sidney Lam Jr. and Carter Lam, and a very special uncle, Owen Shoemaker.
All services will be held privately and there will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle, PO Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
