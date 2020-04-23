Joyce Alexander McDonald, 86, a lifelong resident of Mount Sidney, went peacefully to be with her Lord on April 20, 2020.
A daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Croushorn Alexander, she was born on July 8, 1933, in Mount Sidney on the kitchen table while her Aunt Ruth was making bread. She was the only granddaughter born to the late George N. and Lettie Landis Croushorn.
Joyce graduated from Mount Sidney High School in 1951. Following her passion for music, she earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Madison College. She was a band director at Madison County High School and librarian at Augusta Military Academy where she was the first female instructor; her husband was also an instructor there. She also taught for Augusta County Schools. She and her husband were also teachers at Luray High School and commuted to school. She returned to Madison College and earned her Master’s Degree in counseling. They built their final home in 1976 and her father was one of the main contractors.
Joyce was a lifetime member at Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Sidney where she served as the church organist for many years. She was an avid Christian and very devoted to God and her church.
On June 24, 1967, she married James Hugh McDonald, who preceded her in death. Surviving are a nephew, Jason Eubanks of Mount Sidney, Va.; grandson, Adrian Eubanks of Mount Sidney, Va.; her sister, Carolyn Eubanks of Verona, Va.; cousins, Nelson Croushorn of Raphine, Va., Kim Garrison of Weyers Cave, Va., Norma Friedrich of Ruckersville, Va., Patsy Cruz and her daughters, Cielo and Christine Cruz of Mount Sidney, Va.; her cat, Chica; special friends, Mary Jackson of Augusta County, Va., Phil Johnson of Mount Sidney, Va., and Bev and Warren Wise of Mount Solon, Va.; and her extended Kuklinski Family in Baltimore, Md.
Burial will be private at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Derek Boggs officiating.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Salem Lutheran Church, 417 Salem Church Road, Mount Sidney, VA 24467.
