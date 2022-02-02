Joyce Ann Hoover, 78, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Willow Estates Retirement Home.
Joyce was born in Baltimore, Md., on July 19, 1943, a daughter of the late Jesse Richard and Alma (Foley) Cash.
She was the business owner and office manager at Cash Septic Service for over 25 years. She graduated from HHS in 1961 and attended Dunsmore Business College. Joyce was a member of Sunrise Church of the Brethren and served on the hospitality committee.
Joyce is survived by a son, Ronnie Hoover and wife, Jessica, of Mount Crawford. She is also survived by grandchildren, Cori Hoover and Rhett Hoover.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by a son, Ricky "Rick" Wayne Charlton.
The family will receive visitors 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with Pastor Jan Orndorff officiating. Burial will be private.
