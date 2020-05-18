Joyce Ann Randolph, 79, of Elkton, Va., passed away quietly at her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born Aug. 29, 1940, in Elkton, Va. Joyce was a daughter of the late Haywood Butler Sr. and Josephine Daisy Griggs Butler.
She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church in Elkton from the age of a young child. After graduating from high school, Joyce decided to move to Plainfield, N.J., where she ultimately met her late husband, Calvin Randolph Sr. They were married for 25 years and had three sons: Conroy and Conrad (twin boys), and Calvin Jr.
Joyce worked at Gailstyn-Sutton for approximately 15 years as a material handler. She also spent several years working for the Robert Wood Johnson Nursing home, located in Plainfield, N.J., before retiring. Finally, in 2005, Joyce made the decision to return back to Elkton to live near her family. She enjoyed creating flower arrangements, taking care of her precious plants, reading The Upper Room, and watching TV court shows.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin E. Randolph Sr.; her three sisters, Yvonne Mitchell, Betty Young and Shirley White, and one brother, Vincent Butler.
She is survived by her sons, Conroy Randolph Sr. (Kelli) of Suffolk, Va., Conrad Randolph (Tracy) of Rahway, N.J., and Calvin Randolph Jr. of Plainfield, N.J.; one sister, Vera Starr Ross of Elkton; her brother, Haywood Butler II of Atlanta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Darsheen Jordan, Conroy Randolph Jr. (Brittnee) and Nicole Randolph; and four great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside ceremony at Mt. Paran Baptist Church Cemetery in Elkton, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that all donations be made to the Mt. Paran Baptist Church, 1229 Mt. Paran Church Road, Elkton, VA 22827 in memory of Joyce Ann Randolph.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
