Joyce Ann Whiteside
Joyce Ann Whiteside, 77, of Luray, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab. She was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Levi Dallas and Edith Mae Turner Dallas.
Joyce worked for Avisco for 25 years.
On Dec. 4, 1962, she married James Carroll “Jimmy” Whiteside Sr., who died May 1, 2020.
She is survived by a daughter, Julia Ann Painter and husband, Roy, of Stanley; a son, James Whiteside Jr. and wife, Carla, of Stanley; three brothers, Freddie, Jeffrey and Randolph Dallas, all of Luray; six sisters, Deborah Marcus of McGaheysville, Yvonne May of Stanley, Juanita Breeden and Phyllis Meadows, both of Elkton, and Dixie Presgraves and Rosemary Presgraves, both of Luray; two grandsons, James C. Whiteside III and wife, Cassey, of Luray and Kenny Wayne Painter and wife, Stephanie, of Stanley; and two great-grandchildren, Koralynn Whiteside of Luray and Troy Painter of Stanley. She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Kibler; and two sisters, Barbara Good and Diana Dallas.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Bradley Funeral Home by The Rev. Donnie Sherfey. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required.
