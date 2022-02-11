Joyce Anne Mason Conis, 89, of Martinsburg, W.Va., former long-time resident of Harrisonburg, Va., and teacher at Harrisonburg High School, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born Jan. 14, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Walter Granville Mason and Mary Abigail (Moore) Mason.
She is survived by son, James M. Conis and wife, Phyllis Keller, of Texas; daughters, Candace Swimberghe of Texas, Melora Struntz and husband, Brian, of Martinsburg and Lydia M. Ritenour and husband, Richard, of Charlotte, N.C.; brother, William Mason and wife, Patricia, of Charlottesville, Va.; 15 grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Norman Conis, who passed away in 2015, and one daughter, Amy C. Jones.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Gerrardstown Presbyterian Cemetery.
