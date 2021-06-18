Joyce Baugher McDonaldson, 71, of Grottoes, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at White Birch Communities in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. McDonaldson was born on Dec. 24, 1949, in Augusta County and was the daughter of the late Elwood and Mildred Baugher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Baugher.
On July 7, 1968, she married Richard Grayson McDonaldson, who also preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2020.
Joyce was a member of Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren. She was a very active member, involved with the church family and enjoyed playing the piano and organ at the church when needed. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to everyone.
She is survived by a son, Brian K. McDonaldson and wife, Tami; daughters, Sonya Stroop and husband, Steve, and Pamela Dennison and husband, Wes; sister, Ellen Zimmer and Wade; grandchildren, Devin McDonaldson, Danielle Hizer and husband, Seth, Colton Stoop, Noah Stroop, Lillee Stroop, Chase Dennison and Sabrina Dennison; great-grandson, Kellen McDonaldson; special aunt, Sally Wimer, as well as special friends, Junior and Jamie Marshall.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, with Pastors Rob and Brenda Via officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren Witness and Outreach Program, 93 Samsons Circle, Crimora, VA 24431.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
