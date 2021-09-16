Joyce Carol Morris, 78, of Grottoes, peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home in Grottoes.
She was born in Harrisonburg on June 6, 1943, a daughter of the late Isla May Magalis and Jesse Lee Mowbray.
Joyce worked in the packaging department at Walker Manufacturing in Harrisonburg and retired after 33 years of employment.
On July 19, 1986, Joyce was united in marriage to her beloved husband, Robert Delmas Morris, who survives.
Joyce is also survived by two daughters, Rose Ann Hoover of Weyers Cave and Crystal Hoover of Grottoes; son, Frank Burkett of Harrisonburg; stepson, Jon Morris of Bridgewater. Joyce is survived by two sisters, Kathleen “Kitty” Propst of Weyers Cave and Faye Lauria of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; brother, Nelson Mowbray and wife, Brenda, of Harrisonburg. In addition to her loving husband, siblings, and children, Joyce also leaves to cherish her memory seven grandchildren, Beth Bumgardner, Jessica Oldham, Evan Hoover, Dylan Arey, Joey Burkett, Rebecca and Ryan Morris; eight great-grandchildren, Preston and Madison McCauley, Aspyn Oldham, Emberlynn and Waylon Deck, Anna and Aidan Bumgardner and Matthew Burkett, and numerous nieces and nephews as well as close friend, Stacy Burkett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Rick Mowbray and Tony Hoover; a sister, Helen Tusing; a brother, Leon Mowbray; and a grandchild, Matt Burkett.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes with David Kite officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
