Joyce Dwayne Leake, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond.
Joyce was born in Mt. Solon on June 29, 1940, a daughter of the late Elsie May (Rexrode) and Harry Edward Cupp, Sr.
After graduating from North River High School she began working at Shenandoah's Pride before leaving to raise her children. Later she became an office manager for multiple doctors offices in the area. She was a member of First Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg where she served as a Deacon and a Sunday school teacher, and sang in the church choir. She was a past-president of the Harrisonburg Junior Women's Club, a member of Shenandoah Valley Choral Society, and volunteered as a Cub Scout Leader and at Sentara RMH. She enjoyed camping, going to the beach, and reading.
On July 4, 1959, she was united in marriage to Olin "Bee" Norman Leake, who preceded her in death.
Joyce is survived by a son, Norman Blake Leake and wife, Wendy, of Bridgewater; sister, Winifred Botkin of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Bethany Hart and husband, Cole, of Bridgewater, and Natalie Benson and husband, Douglas, of Moneta; great-grandchildren, Callie Hart and Olin Benson
She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Gale Leake; brothers, Leonard, Wilbur, Harry Jr., Conrad, Harold, and Gordon Cupp; sister, Elileen Campbell.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 AM and 5 PM Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 PM Thursday, Dec. 16th, at First Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Paul Roth officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.