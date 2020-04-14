Joyce Elizabeth Douglas McAndrews, 95, of Shenandoah, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray. She had been in failing health for the past three years.
She was born in Page County and was the daughter of the late James L. Douglas and Mary Catherine Heatwole Douglas Emerson.
Joyce was a homemaker and a faithful member of the Church of the Valley. She was church soloist and a member of the choir and loved to sing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. McAndrews, on Jan. 21, 1996.
She is survived by numerous cousins; nieces and nephews; a stepson, Carl McAndrews of Texas; her caregivers, Steven and Lois Sly of Elkton.
A special thanks to Sister Millie Comer and Leachia Merica for their forever friendships.
Friends may sign the register book from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley with Pastor Alfred Comer officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Valley, 6859 U.S. Highway 340, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
