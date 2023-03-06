Joyce Edna Law
Joyce Edna Law, 84, of Harrisonburg, Va., died March 2, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Jan. 4, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo., and was the daughter of the late George Raymond Kriegbaum and Edna Kohr Jones and the stepdaughter of the late Horace Jones.
Joyce was a secretary at Blue Ridge Community College.
Surviving are two daughters, Gail Bange of New Market and Diane Fambrough of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one son, Scott Law of Marriottsville, Md.; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Her brother, Donald Jones, preceded her in death.
She was cremated. Services will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Off Broadway Players, P.O. Box 1027, Broadway, VA 22815.
