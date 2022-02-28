Joyce Edwards Craun
Joyce Edwards Craun, 74, of Weyers Cave, Va. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community following a period of declining health.
Mrs. Joyce Craun was born on March 4, 1947, in Ottobine, Va., and was a daughter of the late Marshall William and Nola Lee Sponaugle Wimer. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, James Christian; second husband, Donald Edwards; a brother, Sherwood Wimer and a sister, Arbutis Jones.
Joyce was a member of Summit Church of the Brethren in Bridgewater where she participated in the women’s fellowship, library committee and served as deaconess. She was employed for over 20 years with Avis Car Rental at the Shenandoah Valley Airport and retired from FedEx in Harrisonburg. Joyce enjoyed traveling and spending her summers on the Outer Banks and Winters in North Fort Myers, Fla. She had a deep-love for her family and was always happiest spending time with siblings, children, grandchildren and attending the Wimer Family reunions.
On Sept. 22, 2001, she married Wayne Harvey Craun, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, David Lee Edwards and wife, Brandi, of Shelby, N.C.; a daughter, June Ellen Stipic and husband, John, of Weyers Cave; a stepson, Bruce Craun and wife, Elizabeth, of Weyers Cave; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Held and husband, Andy, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three brothers, Jerry Wimer and wife, Faye, of Virginia Beach, Nathan Wimer of Weyers Cave and Leland Wimer and wife, Rosemary, of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Leona Berry Wyant and husband, Nelson, of Weyers Cave and Janice Wimer Bibb and husband, Doug, of Staunton; four grandchildren, Jared Stipic of Fraser, Colo., Jessica Stipic and fiancé, Caleb Simmons of Norfolk, Abigail Edwards of Shelby, N.C., and Elsa Edwards of Shelby, N.C., as well as stepgrandchildren, Justin Craun of Mount Crawford, Matthew Held of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Braden Held of Clemson, S.C.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Timothy Craver officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Summit Church of the Brethren, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
