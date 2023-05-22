Joyce Elaine Eshleman, age 77, passed away May 17, 2023, at Mumaw House, VMRC. She was born Dec. 18, 1945. She was the daughter of Charles and Hazel Deputy.
After graduating from Eastern Mennonite High School, Harrisonburg, Va. in 1964, Joyce worked as secretary at the school for four years. Other employment included working for a State Farm Insurance agency in Albany, Ore., Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director of Mennonite Media in Harrisonburg and the first Administrative Assistant for the Graduate Counseling Program, at what was then Eastern Mennonite College. She also assisted with the starting of SONshine Ministries, a non-profit that supported Christian programming on radio stations WBTX/WLTK, Broadway, Va.
Joyce’s love for Jesus Christ was seen in the quiet way she reached out, on an individual basis, to those who needed encouragement in a one-to-one friendship.
Joyce was a member of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene.
On Nov. 11, 1983, she married David Merle Eshleman, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Dustin Harrington and wife, Carrie, of Albany, Ore., Dana Harrington and wife, Nelly, of Albany, Ore., Malisa Arbogast and husband, Jeff, of Dayton and Kevin Eshleman and wife, Jill, of Tampa, Fla.; sister-in-law, Nancy Deputy of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Sydney Harrington, Charley Harrington, Paige Harrington, Sadie Harrington, Libby Harrington, Shannon Arbogast and wife, Whitney, Jared Arbogast, Tylar Eshleman, Magen Eshleman, MacKynzi Eshleman, Garrett Eshleman, Laila Eshleman and Tolee Eshelman; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Eshleman was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Deputy Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, June 5, in Detwiler Auditorium at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. Family visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Rockingham, Va. Burial will be private at Weavers Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VMRC Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to SONshine Ministries, PO Box 731, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
