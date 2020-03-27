Joyce Elaine Horst, 49, of McGaheysville, passed away unexpectedly at Sentara RMH Medical Center on March 26th. She was born on May 28, 1970, to Beatrice E. Horst and the late Henry K. Horst.
Joyce was a critical care nurse at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She is survived by her mother; three sisters, two brothers, Mildred Ranck (Ken), of Mount Crawford, Linda Weaver (Cleo), of Lancaster, Pa., Jerry Horst (Diane) of Rockingham, Lois Knicely (Marion), of Rockingham, and Nathan Horst (Phyllis), of Weyers Cave. Also surviving are fourteen nieces and nephews.
Friends may pay respects to Joyce on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 12 noon to 8 p.m.
Burial will be private at Bank Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
