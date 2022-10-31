Joyce Elaine (Welch) Taylor born in 1926 in Tenth Legion, Va., and passed away on Oct. 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family in Alexandria, Va.
Loving wife of the late Hoyle Andrew Taylor for 57 years; beloved mother of Robin Sue, Scott Andrew (Jaynie Simmons), and Terry Wingfield (Jim); cherished sister of Linden Welch; adoring grandmother of Chris Wingfield, Jenna Wingfield, and Emily Holt (Matthew).
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyle; her parents, David and Abigail Welch; her sisters, Leonora Morrow and Clara June Fetters; and her brothers, Lewis, Ray, Glenn, Gale, and Fred.
Joyce graduated from Lackey High School, Maryland in 1943 and furthered her education at Strayer College. Later while working at the Naval Powder Factory housing office, she met her future husband, Hoyle Taylor; Hoyle participated in 13 major naval engagements and was aboard the San Francisco in Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked the U.S. fleet on Dec. 7, 1941. They were married in 1946.
At Braddock Baptist Church in Alexandria, Va., Joyce taught the Woman's Bible study for almost 50 years. Additionally, she enjoyed leading Vacation Bible School, serving as a Deacon, leading the Flower Committee, and Nominating Committee, and many years as the church clerk.
Joyce was an avid porcelain painter and teacher. This included leadership roles in a number of porcelain art organizations. Her work is included in the International Porcelain Artists and Teachers Museum in Texas and the World Organization of China Painters Museum in Oklahoma. She taught weekly porcelain art classes professionally for over 50 years. She also enjoyed flower gardening, designing flower arrangements, and all aspects of nature, especially bird watching; she always enjoyed learning. Her sunny disposition and upbeat outlook no matter how difficult the situation was an inspiration to everyone around her. Her faith shined through. She will truly be missed by all.
Friends and family may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315 on Nov. 4 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. The funeral service will take place at the same location on Nov. 5 from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 9 a.m. at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Capital Caring Health Hospice. Please sign the family guestbook when you visit during these services. www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com.
