Joyce Ellen Fitzwater Brangan Smith departed this life peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 17.
Joyce was born in Singers Glen, Va., on Nov. 18, 1937, a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Vest) and Melvin Hollar Fitzwater.
Joyce graduated from Broadway High School in 1956 and attended Bridgewater College. During her career, Joyce was a real estate broker in Northern Virginia, a mortgage loan processor, worked at VMRC, and owned an antique store in Mount Crawford. She volunteered at Bridgewater Retirement Community, the free clinic, and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department citizen’s advisory board. Joyce loved to knit by the window where she and her cat, Maxx, could watch the birds. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, painting, and was a devoted member of the Dayton Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Gary) Pitts and their children — Lisabeth and Daniel — all of Richmond; her son, Douglas Brangan (Inger Priegel) of Galesville, Md.; two sisters, Julie (Jim) Swope of Bridgewater and Ina (Jerry) Baker of Broadway; nephew Chad (Tina) Baker of Hickory, N.C., and niece Cassindy (Eric) Sours of Broadway.
A private celebration of life is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 and will be live streamed from Joyce's obituary page at www.johnsonfs.com at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, 1815 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.