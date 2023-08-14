Joyce Halterman Caplinger
Joyce Halterman Caplinger, 84, of Springfield, Va., passed away Aug. 11, 2023, at Harmony at Spring Hill in Lorton, Va., where she resided with her family by her side.
She was born July 29, 1939, in Mathias, W.Va. to Moses B. and Mary Ann Halterman and grew up the youngest of 10 children on her parents’ farm in West Virginia. She graduated from Broadway High School in 1958 and a few months later married Franklin Caplinger of Mathias, W.Va.
Joyce and Frank lived in Broadway, where she worked as a secretary prior to settling in Northern Virginia to raise their family. Joyce held many jobs over the years including managing and owning the Saratoga Hallmark in Springfield, Va. for almost 30 years before closing the business to spend more time with her family. She continued working part time as a dental billing specialist until she was 80. Although she spent her time working, her greatest purpose in life was her family, especially her four grandchildren. She loved attending their school and sporting events, volunteering at their schools and church, traveling, baking, and bowling.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Frank; daughter-in-law, Laura; her parents, siblings and other family members.
She is survived by her children, Eric Caplinger (Kimi) and Lisa Keyes (Steve); grandchildren, Katie and Adam Caplinger and Tyler and Lindsey Keyes and many nieces and nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Springfield United Methodist Church, 7047 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, VA 22150 or Capital Caring Hospice https://www.capitalcaring.org/.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 17, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug.18, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias, W.Va.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
