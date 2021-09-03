Joyce L. Howdyshell Kiracofe, 85, of DeLand, Fla., passed away on Aug. 24, 2021. She was born to Rodney and Leona (Miller) Howdyshell on April 7, 1936, in Rockingham County, Va.
She was married to Gerald Kiracofe on May 2, 1964, who preceded her in death on June 3, 1979.
She is survived by her two sisters, Joy Dove and Judy Whitmer; her three daughters, Teresa Howdyshell, Diana Winfrey and Joyce Kiracofe; two grandsons, Brantley Winfrey and Lane Winfrey; and several nieces and nephews.
Joyce retired from Sherwood Medical Corporation, DeLand, Fla., and she enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends.
Her viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 3, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Va., between 6 and 8 p.m.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. at Clover Hill Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.