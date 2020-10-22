Joyce Marie Payne, 61, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Augusta Medical Center. Mrs. Payne was born Oct. 2, 1959, and was a daughter of the late Harold Edgar Pence Sr. and Jeanetta Frances Armentrout Hicks.
She was a cook at the truck stop for many years. She attended Mt. Clinton Church of God.
On May 22, 1988, she married Charles Dee Payne, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Daniel Andrew Payne of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Wanda Pence and companion, Alvin Horn Jr. and Penny Knight and husband, Donald, of Harrisonburg; stepmother, Dorothy Pence Lewis of Mount Crawford; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Payne was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Pence Jr.
Pastor Michael Fallin will conduct a graveside service Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will be present from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.