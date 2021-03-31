Joyce Mae Hilliard Humphries, 83, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Buena Vista, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. Born Jan. 11, 1938, in Rockbridge County, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Edward Hilliard Sr. and Elsie Henson Hilliard.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas L. Hilliard and Kenneth Edward Hilliard Jr.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Dennis Odell Humphries; son, Kevin D. Humphries (Terry); daughter, Joy H. Karriker (Todd); five grandchildren, Kendall E. Humphries (Casey), Eric W. Humphries (Emily), Forrest D. Karriker, Tyler A. Humphries and Elisabeth H. Karriker; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte K. Humphries and Jacob A. Humphries; two stepgrandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
Joyce was a woman of Godly character known for her gentleness and hospitality. She served her Savior faithfully through a lifetime of teaching and sharing her extraordinary musical talents.
She shared a wonderful life with her husband, whom she met in first grade. She leaves a legacy of love for her family, and her life serves as an encouragement for others of the blessings of following Jesus Christ.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens with The Rev. David Heim and The Rev. W. David Bain officiating.
Visitation will be held at the Good Shepherd Community Church, Buena Vista, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Community Church or the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community Compassion Endowment (Harrisonburg, Va).
Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
