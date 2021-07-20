Joyce Miller Schumacher, 88, of Elkton, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, in McGaheysville. Born May 17, 1933, in Unionville, she was the daughter of the late Walter Irving Miller and Mildred Clarke Miller. She is also predeceased by her husband, Carl Arthur Schumacher, and a sister, Jean Miller Volpentest.
Joyce was a member of the Elkton Presbyterian Church and was the sports editor and crossword editor of The Valley Banner. She was a longtime volunteer with Elkton Meals on Wheels.
Joyce is survived by two sons, Jay Schumacher and wife, Jean, of Elkton and Van Schumacher and wife, Stacy, of McGaheysville; and two grandchildren, Laina Schumacher and Olivia Schumacher.
A private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Medical Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or the Elkton Area United Services, P.O. Box 383, Elkton, VA 22827.
Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
