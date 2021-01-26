Joyce Ruth Good Butler
Joyce Ruth (Good) Butler, 90, of Luray, died Jan. 24, 2021, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living.
A graveside service will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Friday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m.
www.TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
Updated: January 26, 2021 @ 4:18 am
