Joyce Sharon Lawson, 84, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Lawson was born May 5, 1937, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Edward Charles and Ruth Anne Colberly Melhorn.
She was an avid cowboys fan who loved her cats, scrapbooking, yard sales and watching the Golden Girls and Reba. She loved to collect stuffed animals. She was a member of Singers Glen Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Lisa Davis and husband, Rick, of New Market, Terri Nutter, DeeDee Hansbrough and husband, Petie, all of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren, Heather Allgood, Tina Nutter, Dustin Hansbrough, Austin Hansbrough, Amanda Lawson, Tyler Lawson, Wayne Kline and Jennifer Kline; 19 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Joni Swecker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lawson was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gene Lawson Sr.; sons, Donald Gene Lawson Jr. and Edward Martin Lawson; and son-in-law, Rick Nutter.
Pastor Glen Turner and Pastor Tim Miller will conduct a Celebration of Life Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
At her request, the body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
