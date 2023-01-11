Joyce Wood Painter, 71, of Luray, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She spent most of her years living in Luray.
She was born Feb. 8, 1951, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Harrison McKinley Wood Jr. and Mary Lou Knott Clark.
Joyce was a member of the Luray Christian Church and Rileyville Gospel Church.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was respected and loved by all and will be greatly missed.
On March 10, 1968, she married her high school sweetheart and soulmate, Tommy Benton Painter, who passed on Jan. 3, 2023. Joyce and Tommy were happily married for 54 years, a love story that will continue for eternity in heaven.
Surviving are their son, Brian “Scott” Painter, of Elkton and wife, Meghan; three brothers, Roy Wood and wife, Joyce, of Rileyville, Mike Clark and wife, Luann, of Shenandoah, and Lonnie Clark and wife, Tracey, of Luray; one sister, Doris Batman and husband, Michael, of Shenandoah; one granddaughter, Kara A. Painter, of Creve Coeur, Mo.; several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; and her grandpup, Toby Banjo Painter, of Elkton.
Joyce worked in the banking industry for over 30 years. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with her husband and son.
She is preceded in death with her husband, Tommy Benton Painter, and brother, Page Lee Wood.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Bradley Funeral Home by “Bubba” Gochenour.
Burial will be in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Memorial contribution may be made to Luray Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray, VA 22835.
