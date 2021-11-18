Joyce Wright Graham, 78, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Dickenson Community Hospital. She was born in Bridgewater, Va., and was a member of The Teacher’s Society, Delta Kappa Gamma. Mrs. Graham was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren and was a former Girl Scout leader for several years. She had resided in Dickenson County since 1969 and was a graduate of Radford University. She began teaching in Dickenson County on July 1, 1969 and retired on July 1, 2000. She taught Home Economics and led the Clintwood FHA program.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Naomi Wright, and her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Jeanell Wright.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Graham; her daughter, Rebecca Graham-Weaver and husband, Matthew W. Weaver, of Bridgewater, Va.; one brother, Billy Wright from Weyers Cave, Va.; three nephews, Raymond Wright, David Wright and Joseph Wright; and two nieces, Neena Wright and Shaula Painter.
The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mullins Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Joe Hutchinson will officiate. Masks will be available for those who would like one.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Oaklawn Cemetery, Bridgewater, Va., at 3:30 p.m. with Christy Dowdy officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mullins Funeral Home and Staff are serving the Graham Family. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net.
