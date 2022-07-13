Joynie Langdon Dickenson, 77, of Mount Clinton, Va., went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 7, 2022. He was born May 21, 1945 in Rockingham County to the late Lloyd and Bessie Dickenson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Custer.
Survivors include his former wife, Carolyn Dickenson; daughter, Cheryl Ecroyd and husband; son, Danny Dickenson; sister, Jovita Grogg; brother, Crickett Dickenson; many grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
He had been retired for many years and his favorite past times were watching cowboy movies and wrestling, sitting on the porch, smoking cigars and bird watching.
He will be forever in our hearts.
Online condolences may be left for the family at https://virginiacremate.com.
