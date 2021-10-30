Juanita Fay Orebaugh Sites
Linville, VA
Juanita was born on March 16, 1946, in Timberville to the late Robert R. and Goldie Strawderman Orebaugh.
On March 1, 1964, she married Donnie L. Sites, who preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 2009. She retired from Rockingham Memorial Hospital after working there for 28 years. She was a member of the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Media Church of God. Juanita’s deepest joy was knowing Christ Jesus as Lord and Savior and inviting other to know Him also. John 14:1-6 and I Thessalonians 4:13-18 were favorite scriptures.
She is survived by a son, Richard L. Sites and wife, Constance, of Broadway; a granddaughter, Ashlee Sites Painter and husband, Aaron; a grandson, Brandon Sites and wife, Brooke; a great-granddaughter, Ellee Michelle Painter, and a great-granddaughter on the way; two brothers, Guy Orebaugh and Harold Orebaugh and wife, Erma; sisters-in-law, Mary Sites, Evelyn Judy and Linda Lyons, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Arlene Orebaugh Wimer; brother, Charles Orebaugh, and stepfather, Edgar Keller.
There will be no public viewing at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held on at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at McMullen Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Roger Chandler officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
