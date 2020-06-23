Juanita Faye Lam
Juanita Faye Lam, 73, of McGaheysville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Lam was born Nov. 19, 1946, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Garland “Bozo” and Beatrice Smiley Howdyshell.
Juanita graduated from Turner Ashby High School and resided in Wyoming with her family for eight years before moving back to the Valley. She was a member of Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church in Elkton, where she was a choir member and a Sunday school teacher. Juanita was artistic in many ways including her paintings, skilled crochet pieces and her creative approach to educating her students about Christ. She retired from Marshalls Distribution Center in Bridgewater.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joseph Clarence Lam; children, Julie Lam of McGaheysville, Karen Lowe and husband, Michael, of Mount Sidney and Stephen Lam and wife, Mandy, of Broadway; brothers, Doug Howdyshell and wife, Katherine, of Moneta and Dana Howdyshell and wife, Debbie, of Mount Solon; sister, Kathy Auville of Briery Branch; brother-in-law, Tom Wright of Sangersville; eight grandchildren, Ryan Skelton, Devin Skelton and wife, Rebecca, Josh Skelton, Arianna Skelton, Morgan Lowe, Natalie Lam, Jenna Lam and Makayla Lam; five great-grandchildren, Liam Skelton, Elijah Skelton and Ryker Skelton, Bailey Kemp and Isabelle Pence, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Jim Howdyshell; sister, Ginger Wright; and brother-in-law, Donald Auville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church in Elkton with the Rev. Don Leatherman and Evangelist Jeff Newman officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
