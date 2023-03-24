Juanita Hartman Self
Juanita Hartman Self, 88, of Mechanicsville, Va. (formerly of Franklin, W.Va.), departed this life to enter her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 26 years, Harmen E. Self; her parents, John Esby and Mary Lena Simmons Hartman; and 15 siblings.
She is survived by her six children, Sharon Shaver (Kenny), Lanora Troxell (Bob), Eddie Self, Jerry Self (Lisa), Gary Self (Denise), and Ricky Self (Maria); 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Juanita was a devoted life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of LDS. She was a hard worker, skilled seamstress, excellent cook, and a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working on her search-a-word puzzles, but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A second visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the Church of Jesus Christ of LDS, US 220/33, Franklin, WV 26807, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Kimble Cemetery #37.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the charity of your choice.
