Juanita "Joyce" Durham, 76, formerly of Grottoes, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home. Joyce was born July 9, 1943, a daughter of the late Virginia Eglantine (Greene) and Robert Raydell Thomas.
She was united in marriage to Oliver Dean "Buddy" Durham, who preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 2009.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Pamela Jeneane Verbeck and husband, Robert, in Moneta; a brother, William Thomas of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Lindsey Johns and husband, Chris, and Debra Craig and husband, Matt; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Johns and Warren Johns; and many dear nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Chapel Cemetery in Crimora.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018.
