Juanita Latrica Howard, 94, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
She was born Jan. 1, 1929, in Bridgewater and was a daughter of the late Harry and Charity (Whitelow) Temple.
Juanita retired from JMU in 1981 and was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg.
Juanita is survived by a son, Alan Howard of Harrisonburg; sisters, Marie Weaver of Cherry Hill, N.J., and Betty Williams of Pensauken, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Howard, and brothers, Buddy Temple and Theodore F. Temple.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service celebrating Juanita's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood-Ames Cemetery in Bridgewater with Pastor Costella Forney officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
