Juanita Lee Ritchie, 61, of Basye, died Dec. 28, 2019, at The Consulate Health Care of Woodstock. She was born July 8, 1958, in Pennsylvania and was a daughter of June Laughman Lowhorn of York, Pa., and the late Leon Gochenour.
She worked as a clerk for Gabes Department Store and was also a Mary Kay consultant for a number of years. She had also worked as a machinist at Kennametal.
Surviving are two sons, Elias Crider of Criders and Donnie Mace of Basye; a daughter, Justina Mace of California; five grandchildren; a brother, William Gochenour of Pennsylvania; and two sisters, Kemi Gochenour of Basye and Riley Gochenour of Pennsylvania.
Juanita’s request was to be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.