Juanita Marie Boshart, 62, of Crimora, passed away tragically from a car accident Monday, February 14, 2022 in Crimora. She was born October 4, 1959 in Watertown, New York and grew up in Alden, New York.
Juanita was a graduate of Eastern Mennonite University’s class of 1988 and attended Eastern Mennonite Seminary. She was a Teacher’s Assistant at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School, Waynesboro. Previously Juanita was a youth leader. She loved animals, being in nature, gardening, painting, Stampin’ UP and crafts. She shared these passions with all who knew her.
Juanita was preceded in death, in 1968, by her mother, Donna Mae Zehr Boshart.
Survivors include her father and stepmother, Gerald Boshart and Verna Mae Ruby Boshart; her sister and three brothers, Annette Boshart, Todd Boshart, Scott (Patricia) Boshart and Kurt Boshart, and sister-in-law June Boshart; her nieces and nephews, Alyssa (Bruce), Jeremy, Tyler, Katelyn, Ryan (Jacquelyn), Cory (Rachel), Nic and Sara and her five grandnieces and nephews, Hunter, Adelynn, Everly, Aubrey and Alexis.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 P.M., Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville and where a Memorial Service conducted by Ed Bontrager will be held at 5:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made directly to the PALS program at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School, 1301 Rockfish Rd., Waynesboro, VA 22980. Checks may be made out to the school and designating on the Memo line: HKC PALS Program.
“Her contribution to the life of young people and children will long be remembered.” Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
