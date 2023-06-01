Juanita May Bishop Propst
Our mother, Juanita May Bishop Propst, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 1, 1925 in Highland County, VA. She was the daughter of the late Mildred Miles Leach and stepdaughter of the late John Wesley Leach. She was raised by her grandparents, Elijah and Polly Bishop and moved to Augusta County at an early age.
She graduated from North River High School in 1943. She retired from People’s Drug Store as a pharmacy tech after 21 years of service. She was an active member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church for 61 years where over the years she had served as LCW President, Sophie Moeller Circle leader, Sunday school teacher, Bread Brigade, quilting and various other committees. Along with her husband, she was a youth advisor; she also served on the church council, sang in the early church choir, did flowers and altar linens for many years.
On September 2, 1948, she married Richard Bruce Propst and he preceded her in death on November 3, 2012. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Leach.
She is survived by two daughters, Marilynn Jarrells of Norfolk and Karen McGrath (Mike) of Stephens City, VA; one son, Terry Propst of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, Jon Jarrells of Harrisonburg and Marissa Gil (Jose) of Stephens City; six great-grandchildren, Bryce, Bryana and Baylee Jarrells and their mother, Beth Landes of Dayton; Cecilia, Evelyn and Gianna Gil of Stephens City, VA; a sister-in-law, Alda Propst; a special cousin, Phyllis Liskey of Keezletown; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Linda and Sharon Kisling, along with Legacy Hospice for their excellent care and support. Also we would like to thank the Muhlenberg Lutheran Church Care Committee for their faithful visits.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 East Market Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church.
A funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the church with Pastor Lauren Eanes officiating. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. A fellowship meal at the church following burial.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
