Juanita Morris Shifflett
Juanita Morris Shifflett, 76, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Mrs. Shifflett was born Sept. 14, 1945, in the Beldor area of Elkton and was a daughter of the late Leonard and Margaret Shifflett Morris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Shifflett; brothers, Hershel Morris and Ralph Morris, and sisters, Evelyn Conley and Patricia Royer.
Juanita retired from VF Jeans Wear and enjoyed attending hymn sings as well as events with other musical groups. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, playing bingo and helping others.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Wyant of Luray; a son, Michael Shifflett of Elkton; and a grandson, Nathan Wyant of Elkton.
Also surviving are siblings, Linda Smith (James), Bonnie Stepp (friend, Lisa), Dian Wright (Bob), Karen Shifflett (Dickie), Wanda Sutherland (Paul), Milford Morris (Lois), Darrell Morris (Claudia), Willard Morris and Ronnie Morris.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Robert Wenger officiating.
Friends are welcome to sign the register book and give their final respects from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
