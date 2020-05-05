Juanita Slusher, 92, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Bellaire at Stone Port. She was born on Jan. 11, 1928, at Oak Flat, W.Va., the daughter of the late Mabel and Raymond Simmons.
Juanita was a 1945 graduate of Franklin High School and graduated as a licensed beautician from West Virginia Beauty School in Martinsburg. She worked as a beautician with Lillian Brown. After starting a family, she worked as the secretary/treasurer for Hott & Miller Inc. until her retirement. She was an active member of the Brandywine Christian Church since youth, and most recently attended the Sunday services at the Bellaire.
Juanita participated in the organization of the Treasure Mountain Festival and worked in the headquarters for many years. She was a charter member of the Pendleton County EMS system and continued to serve until she was 82, receiving the Volunteer of the Year Award. She was a strong supporter of 4-H, was the leader of the Shenandoah Stars 4-H Club for many years, and earned the Outstanding Volunteer Award. A member of the Brooks Bird Club, she was especially interested in cardinals and owls. She participated in the Pendleton County Relay for Life with her husband and the Eradicators, and was the matriarch of The Slusher Scramble, a golf tournament that honors her late husband and provides a scholarship for a PCHS student.
Juanita was best known for her witty and spirited conversations. She enjoyed working with the young people on EMS. She had a passion for cats and had 14 before moving to the Bellaire, where she could take only Bubbles, who stayed by her side.
On Nov. 6, 1948, she married R. Leo Slusher, who preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Cathy Slusher and husband, Don Flegel, of Harrisonburg; a brother, Jerry Simmons and wife, Peggy, of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren, Drew Clements, Julie Clements, Macie Clements, James McCleaf (Sue), Mark Williams, Mary Marguerite Spurgeon (Don), Matthew Phares (Krista), and Aspen Phares; three great- grandchildren, Grayson McCleaf, Nathan Spurgeon, and Leann Spurgeon; two special cousins, Phyllis McCleaf (Jim) and Winnie Williams (Dick), and niece, Jennifer Soth (Kosol). She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Vicki Phares; son-in law, Paul Clayton; two sisters-in-law, Hazel Rutrough and Phyllis Slusher; and brother-in-law, Bud Slusher (Betty), and many more nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Clayton, and a foster son, Donald Phares.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Pastor Larry Danner officiating. A memorial service will be scheduled later due to the social distancing restrictions.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Pendleton County EMS, P.O. Box 727, Franklin, WV 26807 or to PAWS, P.O. Box 804, Franklin, WV 26807.
Memories or words of comfort may be left for the family at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin.
