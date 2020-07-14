Judith A. Marafino
Judith Anne Fenner Marafino, 66, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 1, 1953, in Rhode Island, and was a daughter of the late Edwin and Mary Fenner.
Judith was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
On June 29, 1974, she married Victor Marafino, who preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 2010.
She is survived by her children, David Marafino, James Marafino and Cynthia Marafino, all of Harrisonburg; one grandchild, Victoria Marafino; two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, a brother also preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Silvio Kaberia officiating. Burial will be in the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, R.I., at a later date.
Due to COVID-19, all attendees will be required to wear a mask for the visitation and memorial service.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
