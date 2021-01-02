Judith Ann (Clay) Estes, 75, of Dayton, Virginia, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
She was born on May 20, 1945, in Des Moines, Iowa, and was a daughter of the late Clyde Anderson Clay and Evelyn (Keller) Timmons.
Judy graduated from Madison College in 1966. She worked as a school librarian for 34 years at Ottobine Elementary, Dayton Elementary, and John Wayland Elementary Schools, and retired in 2000. She loved to read and visit Smith Mountain Lake to swim and go on boat rides. She was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Carl Estes; her son, Stacey Estes and wife, Christina, and daughter, Emily Estes, and her grandchildren, Parker, Lauren and Harry.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntingtons Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, TX 76571.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
