Judith Ann Hensley, 78, of Elkton, Va., unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Jan. 28, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys Shifflett Stepp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Olen Malcolm Hensley; sisters, Elaine Offenbacker and Reba Francis Stepp; mother-in-law, Tressie Jane Hensley, and son-in-law, Jeffrey Todd Shifflett.
Judith was a hard, dedicated worker, and always thought beyond herself caring immensely for her family. Knowing that her family was happy, healthy and following in the step of the Lord, is always what put a smile on her face. She was a longtime member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing, teaching, and sharing her love for the Lord.
She is survived by her children, Janice Pannell and spouse, Nathan, Linda Midkiff and spouse, Greg, Kathy Shifflett and companion, Doug Rudolph, Patty Hensley and spouse, Lester, and Darrel Hensley; siblings, Bob Stepp, Margaret Rinaca, Kenneth Stepp, Dale Dean, Jewell Croft, Ray Stepp, Polly Monger, Eva Huffman, James Stepp, Martin Stepp, and Lois Morris; grandchildren, Tanya Meadows, Jessica Shifflett, Morgan Dean, Kiara Midkiff, Chasity Clark, Charity Shifflett, Wesley Shifflett, Kaitlyn Huffman, Mark Good, Lindsay Good, Matthew Good, Joshua Good, Kim Wynn, Brent Hensley, Daphne Hensley, Dakotah Hensley, Deonna Hensley, and several other stepgrandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, face coverings are required and social distancing encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
