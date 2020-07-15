Judith Annabelle Liskey
Judith Annabelle Liskey, 85, of Harrisonburg, went home to be the Lord on July 13, 2020, at her home. She was born in Shenandoah, Va., on May 13, 1935, to the late Benjamin and Annabelle Griffith.
Judy was a loving daughter, taking her mom and dad out when they could no longer drive; a loving wife to her husband of 61 years; a loving mother who did so much for her children; a loving grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished every moment spent with them. She worked previously at Red Front deli and Fairmont Ice Cream.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy O. Liskey Sr.; her son, Billy O. Liskey Jr.; and grandson, Scott Liskey. Her parents, three brothers and one sister also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Carol West and husband, Tom; five grandchildren, Jackson West, Alexa Cline and husband, Cody, Kelli West, Carter West and Brian Liskey; great-grandson, Levi Cline; one brother, Benjamin “Ray” Griffith, and two sisters, Mildred Derrer and Sue Todd.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
