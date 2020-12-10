Born in Luray May 1938 to Harry and Linda Smith, she grew up on the family farm. The youngest of four, influence by her eldest brother Charles, she took an early interest in music and became accomplished pianist, in clarinet and organist. Her first engagements were at the local Brethren churches.
She graduated Luray high school and with her natural beauty and charm set sites on Hollywood. Becoming a stewardess for United Airlines while living in Washington, D.C., she traveled extensively, living in Europe with her sister, Betty, while stationed in the army, and notably was a passenger making the transatlantic maiden voyage of the USS United States in record time.
In Washington, she met Frank Harris, also employed at United Airlines. They married at Luray Church of the Brethren and moved back to the Valley. Mom worked at Space Conditioning in Harrisonburg while Dad attended Bridgewater College. Upon graduation they moved their family to Harrisonburg, where they lived for 13 years. During this time she was active in the Jaycees, Pilot Club and other local charities producing Junior Miss Pageants, Broadway Shows and other musical/theatrical creations featuring local talent.
Mom supported Dad and their clothing business until moving back to the Washington area becoming a real estate agent with Long and Foster, winning many accolades. In late 2000, she returned home where she grew up on the family farm renewing old ties to Luray and spending time with her grandson, Ben, family, friends and active in The Luray Church of the Brethren. She tried to settle into retirement, but if you know Mom she never settled into anything. Her endless sea of energy lit up the room where ever she went. She would make more trips to Europe to see her granddaughter, Ava, in Slovenia. While there she traveled extensively to Croatia, Italy, Germany and France.
As her health failed, she was placed in Whispering Pines Assisted Living where she spent her final days, passing away the early morning of Dec. 8. Mom was very special and her loving nature made her many friends and loved by her family. We pray she is now at peace and filling heaven with her light and energy. Rest in Peace Mom.
